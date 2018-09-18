9/18/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (70-80) continued their ownership of the Philadelphia Phillies (76-73) last night. After picking up a 9-4 victory, the Mets have now won 11 times in 17 tries against the Phillies this season, a big part of the reason that Philadelphia will likely be sitting out of the postseason again. The Mets will look to continue damaging the Phillies’ playoff hopes by securing a series victory tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.16 ERA) to the bump tonight. Matz pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets ended up walking off with a 4-3 win thanks to back to back homers from Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier. The Phillies will counter with their Cy Young candidate, righty Aaron Nola (16-5, 2.42 ERA). Nola was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier CF Brandon Nimmo 1B Dominic Smith C Kevin Plawecki SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: