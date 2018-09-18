9/18/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (70-80) continued their ownership of the Philadelphia Phillies (76-73) last night. After picking up a 9-4 victory, the Mets have now won 11 times in 17 tries against the Phillies this season, a big part of the reason that Philadelphia will likely be sitting out of the postseason again. The Mets will look to continue damaging the Phillies’ playoff hopes by securing a series victory tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.16 ERA) to the bump tonight. Matz pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets ended up walking off with a 4-3 win thanks to back to back homers from Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier. The Phillies will counter with their Cy Young candidate, righty Aaron Nola (16-5, 2.42 ERA). Nola was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.
- Nola is 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA in five starts against the Mets in 2018.
- Nola has slumped in September, going 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts this month.
- After sitting out last night, Jay Bruce is back in the Mets’ lineup. Bruce will start in right field and bat cleanup, allowing Dominic Smith to start at first base and bat seventh.
- Austin Jackson will get the day off today. Brandon Nimmo will slide over to center field and bat sixth.
- Scott Kingery (3 for 5, HR, RBI), Nick Williams (2 for 3), Cesar Hernandez (3 for 8, RBI) and Maikel Franco (2 for 5) have had small sample size success against Matz.
- Bruce (4 for 14, HR, RBI) and Amed Rosario (3 for 12, 2B) are two of the few Mets with any kind of success against Nola.
- With a win tonight, the Mets will exceed their 2017 win total. The Mets went just 70-92 a year ago.
