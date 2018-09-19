9/19/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (70-81) wasted a strong last night from Steven Matz in a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (77-73). Matz tossed five shutout innings and homered for the second straight start, but the bullpen melted down for five runs in the sixth inning to allow the Phillies to even their series at a game a piece. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (12-3, 3.26 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard was brilliant in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox last Friday to pick up his 12th win of the year. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (10-7, 4.26 ERA). Eflin was also a winner his last time out, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to beat the Miami Marlins last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 5.51 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.
- Eflin is 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2018.
- After sitting out last night, Austin Jackson is back in the Mets’ lineup. Jackson will start in center field and bat seventh.
- Justin Bour (6 for 21, 2B), Asdrubal Cabrera (4 for 7, 2 2B, RBI), Cesar Hernandez (8 for 20, 2 RBI’s), Wilson Ramos (7 for 18, 2 2B, 3 RBI’s), and Carlos Santana (4 for 8, 2B) have had notable success against Syndergaard.
- Amed Rosario is 3 for 8 with three doubles and an RBI in his career against Eflin.
- If the Mets win today, they will assure that they will finish 2018 with more wins than they did in 2017, when they went 70-92. A loss today guarantees the Mets’ eighth losing season in the past 10 years.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Phillies. The Mets have already won the season series, winning 11 of 18 against Philadelphia entering play today.
