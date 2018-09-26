9/26/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

It was a tale of two games for the New York Mets (73-84) last night. The first half of the game was good for the Mets, who built a 3-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves (89-68) behind six shutout innings from Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard was sent home early with the flu, however, and the bullpen coughed up the game by giving up seven runs in the last three innings to set up another loss. The Mets will look to even their series with the playoff bound Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (9-9, 1.77 ERA), to the mound today for what could be his final start of the season. deGrom finally earned his ninth win last Friday, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Washington Nationals. The Braves will counter with lefty Sean Newcomb (12-9, 4.04 ERA). Newcomb was hit hard in his last outing, giving up five runs in three innings to lose to the Nationals on September 16th. The Braves skipped Newcomb’s last turn in the rotation to try and give him a breather since he has pitched a career high 158.1 innings entering play today.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil CF Austin Jackson LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier 1B Dominic Smith C Devin Mesoraco SP Jacob deGrom RF Brandon Nimmo

Pre-Game Notes: