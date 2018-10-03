MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 3/18

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 3/18

Oct 6, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Darrion Caldwell (blue gloves) fights Eduardo Dantas (red gloves) during Bellator 184 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Darrion Caldwell 327
2 2 Eduardo Dantas 216
3 4 Joe Taimanglo 144
4 5 Joe Warren 104
5 NR James Gallagher 61
6 NR Ricky Bandejas 60
7 NR Cass Bell 47.5
8 6 Justin Tenedora 45
9 8 Jordan Howard 32
10 9 Dominic Mazzotta 27.5
10 NR Vince Morales 27.5
12 11 Mike Kimbel 25
13 12 Almog Shay 22.5
14 15 Josh San Diego 20
14 13 Matt Lozano 20
16 14 Brandon Phillips 18
17 16 Josh Sampo 15
18 NR Joe Neal 8
19 17 Eric Ellington 5
20 NR Khai Wu 0

