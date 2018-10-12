Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Gerson Bautista

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Gerson Bautista.

Player Review: Gerson Bautista

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 37 Appearances, 49 Innings Pitched, 4-1 Won-Loss Record, 3 Saves, 5.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 69:18 K/BB Ratio, .314 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 5 Appearances, 4.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 12.46 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 3:5 K/BB Ratio, .444 Batting Average Against

Story: Gerson Bautista was the highest regarded reliever the Mets got in the Addison Reed trade last summer, so they had high hopes for him entering 2018. The Mets assigned Bautista to AA Binghamton to start the year, but some early injuries allowed Bautista to make the majors in mid-April. Bautista made two appearances with the Mets before getting sent down to AAA Las Vegas. The Mets brought Bautista back in late May when they needed a fresh arm in their bullpen and he continued to struggle, giving up four runs in three appearances before getting sent back down to AAA. Bautista was hit hard in the minors for the rest of the year and that performance discouraged the Mets to the point that they did not promote him to the major leagues when rosters expanded in September. The Mets opted instead to send Bautista to the Arizona Fall League for more seasoning against some of the game’s top prospects.

Grade: D

Bautista’s first experience in the major leagues was a disappointment, but he is still very young and raw. The Mets brought Bautista up before he was ready to handle big league hitters, something that could change with more time to refine his command and secondary pitches.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2019 Role: Middle Reliever

Bautista has some of the best stuff among the young relievers the Mets got in their summer 2017 fire sale, but his stuff still needs to be refined. The Mets will let Bautista compete for a job in spring training, but he is likely ticketed for AAA Syracuse to start the year. The odds are high that Bautista will be up with the Mets again at some point either by forcing his way into the mix with strong performance or getting a crack due to the natural volatility of big league bullpens. Either way, Bautista will get an opportunity at some point. It is simply a matter of whether or not he can take advantage of it.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Chris Beck!