Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Rafael Montero

Player Review: Rafael Montero

2018 Stats: N/A

Story: After finishing the 2017 season in the Mets’ rotation, Rafael Montero looked to build on his success in 2018. Montero had the deck stacked against him to make the rotation, but the Mets were hoping to give him a job in the bullpen. That didn’t pan out as Montero was tattooed throughout spring training and was on the verge of being waived before an MRI revealed that he had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Montero underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire season, spending 2018 on the 60 day disabled list.

Grade: N/A

Montero missed the entire year so he didn’t earn a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2019 Role: None

The Mets non-tendered Montero after the season, ending his star crossed tenure in Flushing after numerous opportunities to capitalize on his seemingly limitless potential. There was debate within the organization about whether or not to keep Montero around, but the fact that he got cut indicates that the Mets are going to move on. Montero’s talent will no doubt earn him an invitation to spring training elsewhere where another team can spend their time trying to harness that untapped potential that made Montero a higher touted prospect than Jacob deGrom at one point.

