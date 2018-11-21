New York Mets (Finally) Release Jenrry Mejia

The New York Mets sure have an interesting way of doing business. After years of hanging on to the rights of Jenrry Mejia in case he got reinstated, the team released him yesterday, MetsBlog.com reports. Mejia had finally been cleared for a return to baseball after serving a three year ban for several steroid violations, and he is currently pitching in the Dominican Winter Leagues to get into shape. This could be the end of the road for Mejia, who was the Mets’ top prospect at one point, and is now 29 years old.

It is likely that this move came as a result of the Mets not wanting to waste a 40 man roster spot on Mejia, who would need to be protected if the team wanted to bring him into camp right now. Mejia would also be eligible for a first time arbitration salary, which has been about $1.7 million for the past few years (although Mejia hasn’t received a penny of that while on suspension). The Mets could always look to bring Mejia back on a minor league deal and invite him to spring training, significantly lowering their risk factor financially, but it is probably for the best that both sides move on.