Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jacob Rhame

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it's time to take a look back at the Mets' players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Jacob Rhame.

Player Review: Jacob Rhame

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 25 Appearances, 32.1 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 3.06 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 11 Saves, 41:8 K/BB Ratio, .190 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 30 Appearances, 32.1 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 5.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 1 Save, 2 Holds, 28:8 K/BB Ratio, .295 Batting Average Against

Story: After coming over in a late season trade in 2017, Jacob Rhame was poised to contribute to the Mets’ bullpen in 2018. Rhame won a job out of spring training, but he was sent down to AAA Las Vegas after a couple of weeks to make room for Zack Wheeler on the big league roster. This would become a trend for Rhame, who was the most frequent flyer on the Las Vegas shuttle in 2018, making nine separate trips between the majors and AAA. Rhame pitched very well in the minor leagues, but he struggled in the bigs, pitching to a 5.85 ERA in 30 appearances. There’s no doubt that the lack of a routine probably weighed on Rhame’s production in the majors, but he saved his best performance for last, working to a 1.04 ERA in seven September appearances.

Grade: D

Rhame wasn’t very good for the Mets in 2018, but you have to wonder if the constant promotions and demotions took a toll on him as the year went on.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2019 Role: Middle Reliever

Rhame still has options left and still has potential, so he will get an opportunity to compete for a job in the big league bullpen during spring training. The odds of Rhame winning one for the second year in a row are slimmer since he has likely been passed on the organizational depth chart by guys like Tyler Bashlor and Drew Smith, both of whom had more consistent success at the big league level. Rhame will likely be up with the Mets at some point due to the natural volatility of big league bullpens, but he will probably begin 2019 with AAA Syracuse.

