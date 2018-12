So I guess this deal is going down …

Robinson Cano trade to #Mets is agreed upon pending physical, according to this tweet by @TenchyRodEspn. Excellent work by @hgomez27 in his reporting as well. @MLBNetwork @MLB https://t.co/TMNiwvuDzL — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 2, 2018

Remember, Carlos Gomez took a physical too. Somebody give Anthony Swarzak an onion.

Complete deal is Cano, Diaz plus $20M for Bruce, Swarzak, Kelenic, Dunn and Bautista — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2018

Mets pay for more than half of Cano’s contract (factoring in Bruce/Swarzak relief), and give up two Top 100 prospects. Seems like the success of this deal hinges on a reliever repeating a historic season … while changing not only teams, but leagues.

I wanted bold moves. I should be careful what I wish for. Stay tuned, I guess.