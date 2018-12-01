Peter Chiarelli's trades and signings with the Edmonton Oilers

It is shocking that a team lead by Connor McDavid is still struggling to find relevance in his 4th season. The shock is even more pronounced when you consider the Oilers had last year’s MVP Taylor Hall. The team Peter Chiarelli inherited was stocked with talent on the wings and young depth down the middle. The team was weak on the blue line and in goal. Four and a half years into Chiarelli’s tenure the team is capped out, weak on the wings, still weak on defence ( by Chiarelli’s own admission ), and the jury is out on Koskinen between the pipes while he builds on a larger sample on which observers can judge whether or not he is the answer in net. The big question is, “how is it possible that a team gifted Connor McDavid in 2015 could possibly be weaker in terms of finances and personnel 4 years later?”

The answer lies with the architect Edmonton Oilers General Manager Peter Chiarelli.

I don’t claim to have the answers and you can hear my thoughts on the current state of the Edmonton Oilers and Peter Chiarelli on the last episode of, “The Oilers Rig Radio.” Instead, submitted for your consideration, are all of Peter Chiarelli’s trades, signings, and buyouts since taking the helm of the Edmonton Oilers.

Trades

Free Agent Signings

July 1st, 2015 Edmonton signs Andrej Sekera to a 6 year deal with a cap hit of 5.5 million.

to a 2 year, two-way, deal with a $925k cap hit. July 1st, 2016 Edmonton signs Milan Lucic to a 7 year deal with a cap hit of 6 million dollars.

Buyouts

Benoit Pouliot; $1,333,333 cap hit until 2021

Eric Gryba; $300,000 cap hit until 2020

Please let me know if I missed any trades/signings in the comments below. Also, we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments on the job Peter Chiarelli has done for the Edmonton Oilers.