Peter Chiarelli's trades and signings with the Edmonton Oilers

It is shocking that a team lead by Connor McDavid is still struggling to find relevance in his 4th season. The shock is even more pronounced when you consider the Oilers had last year’s MVP Taylor Hall. The team Peter Chiarelli inherited was stocked with talent on the wings and young depth down the middle. The team was weak on the blue line and in goal. Four and a half years into Chiarelli’s tenure the team is capped out, weak on the wings, still weak on defence (by Chiarelli’s own admission), and the jury is out on Koskinen between the pipes while he builds on a larger sample on which observers can judge whether or not he is the answer in net. The big question is, “how is it possible that a team gifted Connor McDavid in 2015 could possibly be weaker in terms of finances and personnel 4 years later?”
The answer lies with the architect Edmonton Oilers General Manager Peter Chiarelli.
I don’t claim to have the answers and you can hear my thoughts on the current state of the Edmonton Oilers and Peter Chiarelli on the last episode of, “The Oilers Rig Radio.”Instead, submitted for your consideration, are all of Peter Chiarelli’s trades, signings, and buyouts since taking the helm of the Edmonton Oilers.
(Information taken from hockeydb.comand capfriendly.com)
Trades
- June 26th, 2015 Edmonton trades Pittsburgh’s 2016 1st round pick (received for David Perron/ Mathew Barzalselected with pick) and their 2016 2nd round pick (Mitchell Stephens) to the New York Islanders for defenceman Griffin Reinhart.
- June 27th, 2016 Edmonton trades their 2015 2nd (Jonas Siegenthaler) and 7th (Adam Huska) round picks to the New York Rangers for Cam Talbotand the Rangers 2016 7th (Ziyat Paigin) round pick.
- June 27th, 2015 Edmonton trades Travis Ewanykand their 2015 4th round pick (Christian Wolanin) to the Ottawa Senators for Eric Gryba.
- June 30th, 2015 Edmonton trades Boyd Gordonto the Arizona Coyotes for Lauri Korpikoski.
- July 6th, 2015 Edmonton trades Liam Coughlinto the Chicago Blackhawks for Anders Nilsson.
- December 28th, 2015 Edmonton trades Ben Scrivensto the Montreal Canadiens for Zack Kassian.
- February 27th, 2016 Edmonton trades Justin Schultzto the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2016 3rd round pick (Filip Berglund).
- February 27, 2016 Edmonton trades Anders Nilsson to the St. Louis Blues for Niklas Lundstrom and a 2016 5th round pick (Graham McPhee).
- February 29th, 2016 Edmonton trades Martin Gernat and a 2016 4th round pick (Jack Kopacka) to the Anaheim Ducks for Patrick Maroon.
- June 29th, 2016 Edmonton trades Taylor Hallto the New Jersey Devils for Adam Larsson.
- October 7th, 2016 Edmonton trades Nail Yakupov to the St. Louis Blues for Zach Pochiroand a 2017 3rd round pick (Cameron Crotty).
- February 28, 2017 Edmonton trades Brandon Davidsonto the Montreal Canadiens for David Deharnais.
- March 1st, 2017 Edmonton trades Taylor Beckto the New York Rangers for Justin Fontaine.
- June 22nd, 2017 Edmonton trades Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for Ryan Strome.
- November 14th, 2017 Edmonton trades Jussi Jokinento the Los Angeles Kings for Mike Cammalleri.
- January 4th, 2018 Edmonton trades their a conditional 2018 4th round pick to Montreal Canadiens for Al Montoya.
- February 24th, 2018 Edmonton trades Brandon Davidson to the New York Islanders for a 2019 3rd round pick.
- February 25th, 2018 Edmonton trades Mark Letestu to the Nashville Predators for Pontus Aberg.
- February 26th, 2018 Edmonton trades Patrick Maroon to the New Jersey Devils for J.D. Dudekand a 2019 3rd round pick.
- March 20th, 2018 Edmonton trades a 2019 3rd round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers forCooper Marody.
- November 16th, 2018 Edmonton trades Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers for Ryan Spooner.
- November 22nd, 2018 Edmonton trades their 2020 6th round pick to the Ottawa Senators for Chris Wideman.
Free Agent Signings
- July 1st, 2015 Edmonton signs Andrej Sekerato a 6 year deal with a cap hit of 5.5 million.
- May 7th, 2016 Edmonton signs US college free agent Drake Caggiulato a two year entry level contract ($925k cap hit).
- May 9th, 2016 Edmonton signs Patrick Russell to a 2 year, two-way, deal with a $925k cap hit.
- July 1st, 2016 Edmonton signs Milan Lucicto a 7 year deal with a cap hit of 6 million dollars.
- July 1st, 2016 Edmonton signs Jonas Gustavssonto a one year deal worth $800,000.
- August 27th, 2016 Edmonton signs US college free agent Matt Benningto a two year entry level contract ($925k cap hit).
- October 7th, 2016 Edmonton signs Kris Russell to a 4 year deal with a cap hit of 4 million dollars.
- July 3rd, 2017 Edmonton signs Brad Maloneto a 2 year, 2-way, contract with a $700,000 cap hit.
- July 10th, 2017 Edmonton signs Johan Auvituto a one year deal worth $700,000.
- May 1st, 2018 Edmonton signs Miko Koskinento a one year deal worth $2,500,000.
- July 1st, 2018 Edmonton signs Tobias Riederto a one year deal for $2,000,000.
- July 1st, 2018 Edmonton signs Kevin Gravelto a one year deal worth $700,000.
- July 1st, 2018 Edmonton signs Alex Chiassonto a one year deal for $650,000.
- July 1st, 2018 Edmonton signs Jason Garrison to a one year deal worth $650,000.
Buyouts
- Benoit Pouliot; $1,333,333 cap hit until 2021
- Eric Gryba; $300,000 cap hit until 2020
