The Rig Radio 02-05-2019, "Allstars, faster skater, Klefbom, and culture."
By: Séan | February 5, 2019
In this episode Jason and Séan discuss the Allstar Game, faster skater, Klefbom, and culture.
You can find the Oilers Rig Podcast on Facebook by clicking here!
Want to be a guest on three questions? Want to tell us our opinions are wrong? Email the Oilers Rig podcast at OilRigPod@gmail.com! You can also follow us on Twitter @oilrigpod.
