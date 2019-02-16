WWE News: Location Of 2020 'Royal Rumble' Revealed, Lesnar Lawsuit Dismissed, Big Update On Undertaker's Status

Earlier this week, it was announced that WWE legend The Undertaker will be appearing at the Starrcast II event taking place over Double Or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

News of Undertaker’s appearance, along with news which came last week that The Dead Man has removed any and all mentions of WWE from his social media accounts, had fans speculating that the relationship between Undertaker and WWE has soured.

According to PWInsider, Undertaker is still associated with WWE, but given his stature in the wrestling business, he is at a point in his career where he is able to take outside bookings if he wants to. He also commands a very high rate, a rumored $25,000 per appearance, for bookings, so he is taking advantage of that by accepting dates outside of WWE.

Conrad Thompson, who runs Starrcast, noted on Twitter that talents from all wrestling promotions are welcome at the event, and it is not an AEW-exclusive weekend. Other WWE names scheduled to appear at Starrcast include Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jerry Lawler.

Lesnar Lawsuit Dismissed

Back in 2017, former UFC fighter Mark Hunt filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against WWE star Brock Lesnar, UFC and UFC President Dana White, stemming from Lesnar’s failed drug tests prior to his UFC 200 fight.

According to PWInsider, on Thursday of this week, a United States District Court of Nevada judge dismissed Mark Hunt’s case, meaning he can no longer pursue legal action against both Brock Lesnar and Dana White, and it appears as if his legal possibilities going forward are very minimal. Additionally, the judge has instructed UFC and Mark Hunt to have a “mandatory settlement conference.”

Date & Location For 2020 Royal Rumble Revealed

WWE has issued the following press release: