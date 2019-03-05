WWE News: Dean Ambrose Status Update, Rumored Roman Reigns 'WrestleMania' Match, Tye Dillinger To Face Impact Star

Former WWE star Tye Dillinger was recently one of three stars to request his release from the company, with Hideo Itami requesting and receiving his release, and Dean Ambrose set to finish up with the company after his contract expires in April.

Dillinger, who is now using the ring name Shawn Spears, has announced several upcoming appearances since leaving WWE, and his first match will be against Impact Wrestling’s Moose at the upcoming Star Spangled Slammer event.

Moose commented on the match and sent a message to Dillinger by Tweeting, “Welcome back to the Indies. See you in 10×10 days.” Dillinger is currently under a 90-day no-compete clause with WWE, making him eligible to return to the ring in late May.

The Latest On Dean Ambrose’s Status

In the past few days, Wrestling Observer Radio hosts Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer have discussed the current status of Dean Ambrose, with Alvarez claiming there are new rumors circulating in WWE that Ambrose might be staying with the company despite WWE recently confirming he will not be renewing his deal when it expires in April.

However, on the most recent episode of Observer Radio, host Dave Meltzer said despite any new rumors, WWE is still under the belief that Dean Ambrose will indeed be leaving the company in April. As noted, a Shield reunion has been announced for Fastlane, with Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins set to face Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

Rumored Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match

In related news, Meltzer noted on Observer Radio that rumored plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 call for The Big Dog to face Baron Corbin in a singles match.

On Monday we noted local advertisements are listing Reigns vs Corbin and Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre for the July 14th Extreme Rules PPV, so it looks like WWE might be heading towards a Reigns vs Corbin match at WrestleMania 35. Should Reigns vs Corbin take place three months later at Extreme Rules, it is likely the bout will receive some type of stipulation to coincide with the hardcore themed PPV event.

It’s worth noting that Dean Ambrose remains unadvertised for Extreme Rules, as is expected to be gone from WWE by the time the PPV rolls around.