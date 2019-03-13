Jacob deGrom Remains Optimistic an Extension Will Get Done

The regular season begins in just over two weeks, meaning that the clock is ticking on extension talks for New York Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom’s camp issued an Opening Day deadline for the discussions at the beginning of spring training, putting the pressure on the Mets to get a deal done if they want their ace to stick around long term. There has been little public discussion of the talks since then, but deGrom offered some good news to uneasy Mets fans yesterday.

Shortly after his exhibition start against the Miami Marlins, deGrom told the media that he is “optimistic” that a deal will get done, MetsBlog.com reports. deGrom decline to provide any specific reasons for that optimism, noting he is letting agent Jeff Berry handle the talks, but reiterated his desire to stay in Flushing long term. Mets’ GM Brodie Van Wagenen declined to comment on Tuesday, which makes sense since the team and player want to keep the talks behind closed doors.

There may not be any real news to report here, but the fact that deGrom is feeling optimistic about a deal getting done could imply that progress is being made behind the scenes. deGrom could have simply declined to discuss the situation like Van Wagenen did, but the fact that he put it out there that he feels good about the situation being resolved is a good sign. There is always a chance this statement was a rehearsed negotiation tactic to encourage action from the Mets, but this is certainly better than the alternative.