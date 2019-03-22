New York Mets Planning Multiple Tributes to Honor Tom Seaver

After the news emerged a few weeks ago that franchise icon Tom Seaver was retiring from public life due to dementia, many fans have wondered how the New York Mets would honor the greatest player in the history of the franchise. Seaver has always been a tremendous ambassador for the organization, and the fact that the Mets haven’t built a statue for him yet is baffling, but it appears that should change in the near future. While the statue may not be coming next year, the team is planning multiple tributes to Seaver, Steven Marcus of Newsday reports.

One of the first things the Mets are planning to do is change the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way. The Mets will unveil the official sign for the address change on June 27th, the day before the franchise begins celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship team. More details about the Seaver statue, which is not expected to be completed this year, should be unveiled around then as well.

The Mets are also looking at multiple other options to pay tribute to Seaver, who is still the best pitcher the franchise has ever produced. Seaver remains one of only two former Mets’ players to have his number retired, along with fellow Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, and the Mets should definitely do more to honor him. It’s a shame that all of these tremendous honors are coming after Seaver was diagnosed with dementia, likely depriving him of a long time to enjoy them.