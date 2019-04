Make sure you’re up early in the morning, you may want to turn on the TV or check the Edmonton Oilers website.

From sources, they’ll be a press conference at Rogers Place with Bob Nicholson and Wayne Gretzky. This could be formally to announce the transition of Ken Hitchcock’s transition to the front office after the season or maybe this could be something else. Could we see a member of the front office moving on? A new hire? Stay tuned for more news when it comes…..