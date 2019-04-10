4/10/19 Game Preview: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets

It turns out that Jacob deGrom is human after all. deGrom had an extremely rare off night for the New York Mets (6-4), giving up six runs on eight hits in four innings of a 14-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins (6-3). The Mets actually scored a decent amount of runs again, but the bullpen couldn’t keep the game close after deGrom left, giving up eight more runs to make it 26 in two games that New York has allowed. That trend will need to change if the Mets want to get back on track and secure a split of this series with Minnesota. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 4.50 ERA) to the hill tonight for his third start of the season. Syndergaard last pitched in the Mets’ home opener last Thursday, giving up two runs in six innings to take a tough luck loss against the Washington Nationals. The Twins will counter with righty Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Odorizzi was hit hard in his last outing, failing to get out of the first inning after surrendering five runs (four earned) in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard has never faced the Twins before, but he has seen Jonathan Schoop, who is 1 for 3 with a homer against Thor.
- Odorizzi’s only start against the Mets came back in 2015, when he allowed one run in 6.2 innings of work as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, but did not factor in the decision.
- Robinson Cano is 5 for 15 (.333) with a double and an RBI in his career against Odorizzi.
- After sitting out last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
- Michael Conforto is red hot, having homered in three straight games and going 6 for 11 with five RBI’s and seven runs scored in that span.
- The Mets have sent right hander Tim Peterson down to AAA Syracuse. Corey Oswalt was recalled to give the Mets a fresh arm in their bullpen.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ first home stand of the season. The Mets are 1-3 so far at Citi Field, so securing a split here would be nice ahead of a long road trip.
