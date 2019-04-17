No Psychoanalysis Here

Steven Matz gave up eight runs without recording an out in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Amed Rosario made two errors in that inning. I would normally try to add two and two and come up with a Rorschach test for Matz. But when you give up eight runs without getting an out, it’s probably useless to play psychoanalyst. The fact of the matter is that if Amed Rosario played a clean inning, the Phillies would have been up 5-0 after the first instead of 10-0. So all that really happened was that all false hope was erased after the first inning and we could go on with our lives.

I’m no longer worried about Steven Matz’s head. I’m worried about his arm. I’m worried about the arms of the entire starting rotation, which has ranged from sub-par to embarrassing in the past week. The Phillies have scored 13 runs against Mets starting pitching … the team’s meal ticket … in five innings. The Mets are extremely lucky to be 1-1. That’s gotta give the Phillies a boost with the new roster they have. They were also very successful against Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz last year. Zack Wheeler, who goes on Wednesday, gave up seven runs in 11 and 2/3’s innings last year. So yeah, I’m a little concerned.

The good news is that Drew Gagnon and Paul Sewald took some bullets for the Mets, pitching the rest of the 14-3 loss (football scores amuse me). The Mets will have a full rested bullpen for the afternoon game as Gagnon and Sewald will probably be off to Syracuse to shoot commercials with Tim Tebow. As Wednesday’s game is vaguely important and the Phillies are salivating to the point of drooling, they’ll need all the help they can get.

