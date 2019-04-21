Knowing Is Half The Battle

I’m sure Noah Syndergaard wasn’t sitting at his locker over the last few days saying to himself “Jacob deGrom is hurt so I have to step up and take the mantle and be the ace.” Players don’t think like we want them to think or that we think they think, if that makes sense.

But … with Jacob deGrom on the injured list, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler alternating between good enough and disastrous, and the fifth starter spot slightly less adventurous than Jumanji, Noah Syndergaard has to be “that” guy. It’s why I thought he was “the” key player for the Mets this season. Quite frankly, he’s been a disappointment so far, and before anybody thinks I’m being mean, he basically said it himself as he searched for answers in a stream of consciousness gaggle in the room after the game.

Noah Syndergaard said his overall performance this year has been unacceptable. — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) April 21, 2019

You’d have to say that at Syndergaard’s age, superior skill set, and as dominant as he’s been at times (two pitchers have Mets World Series wins since 1986 … Syndergaard is one of them), he’s the guy who needs to be the one to take the team on his shoulders. Again, I don’t expect Syndergaard to sit at his locker and think in those terms. But as good as he has been and can be, he’s the biggest disappointment for me so far. It continued on Sunday as he gave up four earned runs in five innings in a 6-4 loss to St. Louis to not only drop the series, but return home at 4-6 on the road trip. Syndergaard defeating a team headed by Dakota Hudson would have made the road trip .500 and given the Mets a much better feeling about themselves heading into a Citi Field showdown against the Phillies.

An error by Amed Rosario (he had two on the afternoon) cost Syndergaard two runs as he gave up a two out single to Paul Goldschmidt to make the score 3-1 in the second inning. It proved to be the eventual margin of victory. So it’s easy to pin this loss as much on Rosario than Syndergaard. After all, Goldschmidt is one of the best hitters in baseball, and there’s no shame in giving up a two run single to a player like that. But I’m of the mind that errors happen, and if a pitcher has a chance to take his fielder off the hook by getting a tough out then it needs to get done, especially if you’re Noah Syndergaard in this situation. Aces need to bear down more than ever in those spots, and I’m sure Syndergaard knows this.

The 1962 Mets – owners of a 5.04 ERA, the worst in team history – allowed 133 runs in their first 21 games. The 2019 Mets have now allowed 133 runs in their first 21 games. And their 21st game isn’t even halfway over yet. — Ed Leyro (@Studi_Metsimus) April 21, 2019

It’s absurd that the Mets pitching staff has been this horrendous, and the starters are a big part of it. And Syndergaard is a big part of that. It’s so absurd that you have to figure there will be some self correction. I’m sure Syndergaard will be better. I’m not going to pretend to know how to fix it … that’s what Dave Eiland is for. Whether he has to bring back the artsy two seam fastball or up the miles per hour on his slider, or if it’s something as general as hit the outside corner a little better. Who the hell knows. But the person to help lead the pitching staff out of the abyss and be that “stopper” is Syndergaard. That much is obvious.

I’m sure Noah knows this.

Today’s Hate List

Paul Emmel.

He’s the whole list.

Sorry, this isn’t a swing:

Another view. Stay hot Paul Emmel! pic.twitter.com/Qyg9sjcWbz — Randy Carlson (@rcandy24) April 21, 2019

And the explanation was ridiculous too …

Via AP pool reporter, 3B ump and crew chief Paul Emmel explains Cano AB that led to Callaway’s ejection: pic.twitter.com/dyu4Gm7w2D — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) April 21, 2019

So Cano dropping his bat because he’s in pain is a follow through on a swing? I seriously can’t deal with these umpires anymore. And I’m sure Joe Torre will compound the situation for suspending Cano for getting in the way of a perfectly good pitch. Hey, Tim Anderson got suspended for doing nothing. I’m sure Torre will find an excuse for a suspension here.

Even Brendan Shanahan laughs at this nonsense.