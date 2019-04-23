Swinging With The Best

The best team in the WHL comes to Rogers Place tonight but things haven’t been as easy as they may have thought they would be.

The Prince Albert Raiders are in the 780 for Game 3 of Eastern WHL Eastern Conference Final to take on an Edmonton Oil Kings team full of momentum. Edmonton has only beaten Prince Albert twice this season but they’ve both been in PA with the second coming in this series thanks to a Josh Neighbours OT winner in Game 2.

The Art Hauser Centre has been a place that the Oil Kings have found a way to thrive in and to Neighbours, the atmosphere of one of the smallest barns with one of the loudest crowds in all of junior hockey plays an impact.

“We kinda feed off that. Our group doesn’t take that into account or say we’re afraid of that crowd. We fed off their energy, it was loud in there and hopefully, our crowd can do the same”.

With both games being one-goal affairs, the Oil Kings could with one more bounce or two coming home up two games to none in the series but Oil Kings netminder Dylan Myskiw was pleased with the split and how his team handled playing among the Raider fans.

“It would have been nice to win both games but we were happy with our outcome coming back here with two games to play. We played a really strong game in their rink, they had their crowd, their atmosphere was amazing and we battled through it. We came out pretty good after”.

Game 3 goes down tonight at 6PM Mountain at Rogers Place with Game 4 on Wednesday Night.