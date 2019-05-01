5/1/19 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Things got pretty interesting for the New York Mets (15-14) last night, but they managed to take care of business. Jeurys Familia blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds (12-17), but Pete Alonso helped the Mets walk it off in the 10th with a booming sacrifice fly to score the winning run. The Mets and Reds have now split the first two games of this series and they will look to get ahead with a win tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (2-3, 4.85 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom didn’t dare well in his return from the injured list last Friday, giving up five runs in four innings to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers on a rainy night at Citi Field. The Reds will counter with young righty Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 4.26 ERA). DeSclafani picked up his first win of the year last Friday, tossing six shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: