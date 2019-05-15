5/15/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Things have started to turn around for the New York Mets (20-20), who have begun to take advantage of a weak portion of their schedule. The Mets have won three consecutive games, including a 6-2 victory over the struggling Washington Nationals (16-25) last night. This series, and a four game set at Citi Field next week, presents the Mets with a huge opportunity to try and bury the Nationals in the National League East standings. The Mets will look to continue that process by picking up their fourth straight win and another series victory tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send right hander Wilmer Font (1-0, 5.50 ERA) to the mound today. Font was solid in his Mets’ debut last Wednesday, giving up two runs in four innings against the San Diego Padres, but the Mets ended up losing that game 3-2. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (3-1, 3.20 ERA). Corbin was excellent in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Font has tossed two scoreless innings against the Nationals in his career.
- Corbin has faced the Mets twice this season, giving up five earned runs in 12 innings pitched, but doesn’t have a decision in either game.
- Michael Conforto is 6 for 14 with four homers and nine RBI’s in his career against Corbin, while Keon Broxton is 6 for 10 with a double and a triple against him. The Mets are starting Conforto in right, batting fifth, but chose to sit Broxton.
- Juan Lagares is starting in center field today, giving Brandon Nimmo the night off, and will bat eighth.
- J.D. Davis, who homered twice against Corbin in New York on April 6, is in the Mets’ lineup today, starting at third base and batting second.
