5/29/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

5/29/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

By May 29, 2019

The New York Mets (27-27) picked up a big win last night on their West Coast trip. Tied at 2 in the seventh inning, Michael Conforto swatted his first career grand slam to help the Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-19) 7-3. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to grab the third tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

May 28, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits a grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.93 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard struggled mightily last Friday, giving up six runs in 5.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers, but was bailed out of a loss by the Mets’ explosive offense, which slugged five homers in the game. The bullpen managed to waste it, however, resulting in a 9-8 loss. The Dodgers will counter with talented young righty Walker Buehler (5-1, 3.58 ERA). Buehler picked up a win last Friday, allowing one run in six innings to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 1.65 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.
  • Buehler has never faced the Mets before.
  • Dominic Smith will get his first start of the season in left field today, giving J.D. Davis a night off, and will bat second.
  • Corey Seager is 3 for 5 with a homer in his career against Syndergaard.

