6/2/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The New York Mets (28-30) could easily be walking into today’s game at .500 with a chance to head home with a 4-3 road trip. That unraveled last night after another bullpen meltdown, courtesy of Jeurys Familia and Robert Gsellman. The pair combined to give up four runs in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-30), which set the stage for a 6-5 extra inning loss. The teams have now split the first two games of this weekend series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Chase Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (4-3, 3.55 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie right hander Merrill Kelly (4-6, 4.83 ERA). Kelly was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.2 innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-0 with a 3.78 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.
- Kelly has never faced the Mets before.
- After sitting out last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat sixth.
- Todd Frazier will get a day off today. J.D. Davis is starting at third base and will bat second.
- Dominic Smith was originally in the starting lineup but was scratched due to a sore right thumb. Aaron Altherr will start in left field and bat second.
- Nick Ahmed is 3 for 5 with a double and a triple in his career against Matz.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ West Coast trip. The Mets are 2-4 over the first six games.
