6/7/19 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (30-32) did what they needed to do this week, taking two out of three against the struggling San Francisco Giants. A poor choice to take Noah Syndergaard out of Tuesday’s game arguably cost the Mets a sweep, but they did what they needed to do to keep pace in a tight National League East. The Mets will need to build off the momentum of that series victory as their schedule will begin to increase in difficulty once again, starting with this weekend series against the Colorado Rockies (32-29). First pitch for tonight’s opening game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Rockies have had a good run of late, making the playoffs for a second consecutive year after finishing 91-72 a year ago. That wasn’t good enough for a National League West title since they lost a tiebreaker game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they did win the Wild Card game against the Chicago Cubs before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. The Rockies built on their success by adding Daniel Murphy on a two year deal and extended star third baseman Nolan Arenado for eight years to keep their best player around for the long haul. The early returns weren’t great for the Rockies, who started the year 3-12, but they have gone 29-17 since to climb back into second place in the NL West.
The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.49 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom was cruising towards a win in his last start, allowing one run in 6.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday, but was pulled with a 5-1 lead after suffering a hip cramp. The Mets’ bullpen proceeded to blow the lead in spectacular fashion, turning a potential win for deGrom into a no decision as the Mets lost 6-5. The Rockies will counter with right hander Antonio Senzatela (4-4, 5.33 ERA). Senzatela picked up a win his last time out, allowing one run in six innings to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets went just 1-6 against the Rockies last season, who swept a three game series at Citi Field last May.
- Senzatela has made one career appearance against the Mets, tossing three scoreless innings of relief back in 2017.
- deGrom is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in six career starts against the Rockies.
- Ian Desmond is 6 for 19 with a homer and five RBI’s in his career against deGrom.
- For the first time in four starts, Wilson Ramos will catch for deGrom. Ramos will bat fifth.
- After getting a day off yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will start at second base and bat leadoff with Robinson Cano still sitting out with a quad injury.
- Murphy, a former Met, has batted .383 with 11 homers and 43 RBI’s against his old team.
