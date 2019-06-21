6/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The firing of Dave Eiland did little to jolt the New York Mets (35-40), who saw Walker Lockett fail spectacularly yesterday. Lockett imploded for six runs in the third inning and the Mets couldn’t recover, falling 7-4 to the Chicago Cubs (41-33). The Mets have now dropped seven of their last nine games and will try to bounce back and even their series with the Cubs this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.
The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (3-3, 3.74 ERA) to the mound today. Vargas left his last start on Sunday with a hamstring cramp, giving up three runs (two earned) in four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 4-3. The Cubs will counter with righty Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.65 ERA). Darvish was excellent in his last outing, allowing one run in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, but was stuck with a tough no decision. The Cubs ended up winning that game 2-1.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs.
- Darvish is 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA in three starts against the Mets.
- Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier, and Amed Rosario will get the day off today. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth, J.D. Davis will start at third and bat cleanup, and Adeiny Hechavarria will play shortstop and bat seventh.
- The Mets are going with Michael Conforto in center field for the first time to get both Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith in the lineup. McNeil will start in right field and bat leadoff while Smith plays left and bats sixth.
- Robinson Cano is 9 for 22 (.360) with two doubles and a homer in his career against Darvish.
