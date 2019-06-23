Chaos erupts in Mets' clubhouse as Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas go after reporter

The frustration is clearly starting to boil over in the New York Mets’ clubhouse. The Mets blew a golden opportunity to win a road series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon, with Seth Lugo imploding in his second inning of work, giving up a go ahead homer to Javier Baez in a 5-3 loss. Despite having a rested Edwin Diaz, who had thrown only 12 pitches over the last week, in the bullpen Mickey Callaway stuck with Lugo. Reporters questioned Callaway’s decision making after the game, and all hell started to break loose.

The problems started with Matt Ehalt, who questioned why Diaz wasn’t considered for a five out save. Here’s a look at what Callaway had to say about that.

Mickey says Diaz won't go 5 outs. Was defiant. Said that's their plan When (I) asked if that plan needs to be malleable when guy had thrown 12 pitches in 8 days, he said: "Why? Because you think so?" Also said Lugo can go 50 pitches. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

Ok, not a great start here for the skipper, but Ehalt asked a fair question. We can write this off as frustration from the fact that Lugo didn’t get the job done, which is understandable for any manager when his team isn’t playing well. What happened next, however, was downright embarrassing for the franchise. Callaway apparently took offense to what Tim Healey, another one of the beat reporters, said and tried to have him thrown out of the clubhouse.

Mickey did not like a remark made by a reporter as he walked by in the clubhouse. "Don't be a smartass, mother*******." Later says: "get the **** put of here. We don't need that bull****" — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

Callaway told the public relations staff to “Get this motherf—-er” out of the clubhouse and when Healey didn’t leave, Vargas got into a stare down with him. Words were exchanged and Vargas had to be restrained from him. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 23, 2019

What did Healey do to warrant this anger?

The reporter said: "See you tomorrow, Mickey." Mickey: "Don't be a smart***." I heard him mouth "mother******" under his breath as he walked away. Then it continued when Mickey came back. He thought the reporter was "antagonizing" people. https://t.co/SigjUVG0D4 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 23, 2019

That’s great. Healey said “see you tomorrow” and Callaway turns it into World War III. To make matters worse, Jason Vargas decided to get in on the act.

Mickey Callaway told a reporter to leave the clubhouse, calling the reporter a motherfu**er multiple times. "Don't be a smartass, motherfu**er*," Callaway said. Jason Vargas, defending his manager, said "I'll knock you the f**k out, bro." — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 23, 2019

Vargas charged at the reporter and multiple people, including Carlos Gomez and Noah Syndergaard, had to separate them. The reporter left the clubhouse shortly after. — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 23, 2019

So in summary, Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas just cursed out a reporter, with Vargas trying to physically assault him. This simply cannot happen under any circumstances, and the Mets should be embarrassed as an organization that things have gotten this far.

Callaway is clearly cracking under the pressure of managing for his job, and the Mets need to send a strong message that this kind of behavior is not acceptable. At a minimum, both Callaway and Vargas should be suspended for their actions after this game, and you can argue that Callaway should be fired for this incident. There were reports earlier this week that Callaway was being protected by Jeff Wilpon and an in-season firing wouldn’t occur unless the Mets’ season became a complete fiasco.

If this isn’t a complete fiasco, what is in Queens?