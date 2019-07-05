7/5/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (39-48) have finally hit their last series of the first half. After splitting the Subway Series with the New York Yankees earlier this week, the Mets got to spend the 4th of July away from the park, enjoying a second off day this week. The Mets are back to work today when they play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (45-41). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (4-7, 3.32 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom delivered a quality start last Friday, holding the Atlanta Braves to three runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Phillies will counter with righty Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.73 ERA). Velasquez got beaten up by the Miami Marlins last Friday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 3-7 against the Phillies so far this season and got swept in a four game set in Philadelphia last week.
- The Mets took two out of three against the Phillies at Citi Field back in April, Philadelphia’s only trip into Queens so far this year.
- deGrom is 7-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 14 career starts against the Phillies.
- Velasquez has faced the Mets once this season, tossing five scoreless innings to earn a win at Citi Field back on April 24.
- For the first time in four starts, Wilson Ramos is catching Jacob deGrom today. Ramos will bat seventh.
- Bryce Harper (10 for 31, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Rhys Hoskins (3 for 11, 2B), and Maikel Franco (6 for 22, 2 2B) have fared well against deGrom in their careers.
- Michael Conforto has torched Vince Velasquez, going 6 for 14 with three home runs and seven RBI’s in his career against the Phillies’ right hander.
