New York Mets' second half rotation features return of Steven Matz

The New York Mets opted to skip Steven Matz’s final start of the first half, but his demotion to the bullpen wasn’t permanent. Matz is slated to rejoin the Mets’ starting rotation on Wednesday, July 20, when the team will be at Target Field to take on the Minnesota Twins. This will be the Mets’ fifth game after the All Star Break, meaning Matz clearly is at the bottom of the team’s starting five for the time being.

The Mets will begin the second half in Miami, with Jason Vargas taking the ball in the series opener tomorrow night. Jacob deGrom, who pitched a scoreless inning in the All Star Game on Tuesday night, will pitch Saturday while Noah Syndergaard wraps up the Marlins’ series on Sunday. The Mets will be off on Monday before heading to Minneapolis to begin their two game set with the Twins on Tuesday, with Zack Wheeler and Matz scheduled to pitch those games.