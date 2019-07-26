Oilers Trade John Marino To Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers, for the second Friday in a row, have made a trade. The club has dealt the rights to NCAA D John Marino to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2021 conditional draft choice.

The pick, a sixth-round pick, will transfer to Edmonton if the Penguins sign Marino before the 2021 NHL Entry Draft or if they trade his rights to another team, as per the club.

Marino, entering his senior season at Harvard, was selected as one of the program’s captains this past spring. Marino can become a UFA on August 15th, 2020.

The Oilers selected Marino with the 154th overall pick in the 2015 draft from the USPHL’s South Shore Kings. Marino was tracking well, but unfortunately for the Oilers he had no intention of signing with the club.

Sources indicate that the Oilers were aware of this as far back as February, and held talks at the trade deadline with teams. The New Jersey Devils were strong in pursuit of Marino at that time.

Edmonton will have picks in all seven rounds of the 2021 NHL Draft. They own their own selection in every round and now Pittsburgh’s in the sixth.