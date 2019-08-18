Daniel Cormier Career Earnings

(UFC & Strikeforce only. Not including PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event



Strikeforce Challengers: Kennedy vs Cummings – Sept 25/09 – W (Frazier) – $10,000

Strikeforce Challengers: Johnson vs Mahe – Mar 26/10 – W (Devine) – $500

Strikeforce: Houston – Aug 21/10 – W (Riley) – N/A

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – W (Cole) – N/A

Strikeforce: Overeem vs Werdum – Jun 18/11 – W (Monson) – N/A

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – W (Ant. Silva) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Cormier – May 19/12 – W (Barnett) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Marquardt vs Saffiedine – Jan 12/13 – W (Staring) – $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Mir) – $126,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus)

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – W (Nelson) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Cummins) – $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – W (D. Henderson) – $170,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus)

UFC 182 – Jan 2/15 – L (Jones) – $140,000 ($90,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Johnson) – $230,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Gustafsson) – $280,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (And. Silva) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Johnson) – $640,000 ($600,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Jones) – $1,040,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – W (Oezdemir) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – W (Cormier) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Lewis) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – L (Miocic) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $6,056,500