Ravens survive the Kyler Murray Experience, beat Cardinals 23-17

“Lamar threw a great pass. I couldn’t ask for a better ball,” Brown said. “All I had to do was hold my position and make a big play. I saw it in the air, I was like, ‘This is money right here.’ I couldn’t mess that one up.”

The Ravens were clinging to a six-point lead, but the Cardinals had hung around late into the fourth quarter. Baltimore certainly didn’t want to punt the ball back to rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who already had 349 passing yards on the day.

The Ravens considered playing it safe and running the ball on that third-and-11 with 3:05 remaining, but ultimately decided to go for the big play.

“We’ve got to get the first down and there’s a man covering him, no safety help over the top, and he ran a great route,” Jackson said. “I just had to make a great throw. He came down with the catch. It just put us in the best position to win the game and that’s what it was.”

“For Marquise to go up and make that play, it’s incredible,” said tight end Mark Andrews, who played with Brown at Oklahoma. “It’s a huge play. That can’t be overlooked, especially as a rookie going up and making that play and sealing the game for us.”

Brown’s immediate impact has been somewhat surprising considering the uphill road he had to take after suffering a serious Lisfranc foot injury in his final college game. He couldn’t even run full speed until just before training camp, and the Ravens eased him into action throughout the summer. Brown still says he’s not at top speed.

But he’s quickly established himself as the team’s top receiver. His breakaway speed is immediately evident, but he can also work the underneath routes like he did against the Cardinals. He finished the game with eight catches for 86 yards.