The Return Of The Jr Oil

September is upon us which means the return of training camp but not just for the Oilers.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are gearing up for the 2019-20 WHL season and looking to improve even more on a season in which they went all the way to the WHL Eastern Final. With the first game going down tonight, here’s a quick primer on what the team has done this summer and preseason to get you ready.

What Oil Kings went to NHL training camps?

Liam Keeler and Ethan Cap: Edmonton Oilers

David Kope: Calgary Flames

Matthew Robertson: New York Rangers

Vladimir Alistrov: Toronto Maple Leafs

Trey Fix-Wolansky: Columbus Blue Jackets

Wyatt McLeod: Colorado Avalanche

Josh Williams: Pittsburgh Penguins

Conner McDonald: Ottawa Senators

Who did the Oil Kings take in the WHL Bantam Draft This Summer?

In this summer’s WHL Bantam Draft, the Oil Kings took nine players and with their first pick at 18th overall, they drafted Caleb Reimer out of the Delta Hockey Academy in British Columbia. The Surrey native put up 45 points last year for Delta along with four points in four playoff games last year playing centre.

The club also went local in the draft with their picks of defenseman Ross Stanley and centre Flynn Maxcy in the second and ninth round, respectively.

Stanley is a product of OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep and last year the blueliner put up 21 points in 29 regular-season games.

How did the Oil Kings do in the preseason?

The Oil Kings went unbeaten with a 5-0 preseason with wins over Red Deer, Calgary, and Prince George. The final game would need overtime as they’d down Prince George 2-1. Riley Sawchuck would lead the team in preseason scoring with nine points in four games.

Who will be the captains this season?

Scott Akinson has been named the 13th captain in Oil Kings history for this season. Atkinson, is going into his third full season with the OKs and last year put up 33 points in 64 games. The alternate captains will be Wyatt McLeod, Matthew Robertson, Ethan Cap and Conner McDonald.

When does the regular season get going?

The Oil Kings start the year with a home and home stint vs the Red Deer Rebels today and tomorrow.