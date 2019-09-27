9/26/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The 2019 regular season will come to an end on Sunday, and the New York Mets (83-76) will stop playing after that game. The Mets made a stirring second half run to get into playoff contention, but that charge came up just short as they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. That makes this weekend’s series against the Atlanta Braves (97-62) meaningless, but they will still play the games anyway. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.23 ERA) to the bump tonight for his final start of 2019. Stroman left his last start on Sunday early, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings, but the Mets won 6-3 anyway. The Braves will counter with left hander Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 3.59 ERA). Keuchel pitched well on Sunday, giving up three runs (two earned) against the San Francisco Giants, but was still stuck with a tough luck loss.
- The Mets are 5-11 against the Braves this season, and Atlanta swept them in a three game set at Citi Field when the teams last met in late August.
- Stroman has faced the Braves once this season, giving up three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings to pick up a win against them in Atlanta back on August 15.
- Keuchel hasn’t given up a run in 13 innings against the Mets this year, going 1-0 in two starts against them.
- The Mets will rest Robinson Cano, Michael Conforto, and Wilson Ramos tonight. Joe Panik will start at second base and bat sixth, Juan Lagares will play in center and hit seventh while Tomas Nido catches and bats eighth.
