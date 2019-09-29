9/29/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The regular season is set to come to an end today, and the New York Mets (85-76) won’t be going to the postseason. The Mets were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, but they have still had a successful season, posting a winning record for the first time since 2016 and only the third time since 2008. Things have gone well for the Mets this weekend against the National League East champs, the Atlanta Braves (97-64), with the Mets taking the first two games of this weekend series. The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete a sweep of the Braves today to end their season on a high note. First pitch for the season finale is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.30 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Syndergaard struggled against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday, giving up four runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 5-4 win. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60 ERA). Soroka last pitched on September 19, giving up two runs in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies to pick up his 13th win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard has made one start against the Braves this season, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings on June 30, but did not receive a decision.
- Soroka is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2019.
- This is the second straight year that Syndergaard has started the Mets’ season finale. Last season Syndergaard tossed a five hit shutout against the Marlins.
- Wilson Ramos will sit out the regular season finale with Syndergaard on the mound. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.
- Ronald Acuna Jr (4 for 10, 2B, HR, RBI), Freddie Freeman (9 for 20, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI), Nick Markakis (7 for 20, 2B, RBI) and Dansby Swanson (7 for 14, RBI) have good numbers against Syndergaard.
- Pete Alonso (3 for 6, HR, 2 RBI), Robinson Cano (2 for 6, HR, RBI) and Nido (3 for 5, 2B, RBI) have fared well against Soroka before.
- This is the Mets’ final game of the season against the Braves, and Atlanta has won the season series by capturing 11 of the first 18 meetings.
- This is the Mets’ final home game of the year. The Mets are 47-33 at Citi Field, a significant improvement over their 37-44 home record in 2018.
