Mike's Met of the Month, September 2019: Jacob deGrom

By October 2, 2019

The New York Mets’ season is over, but it’s not too late to hand out some hardware. While players like Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso are hoping to get some awards in a month, for now one of them will have to settle for the ultimate glory of the Met of the Month award in September. While Alonso merited strong consideration for his team leading 11 September home runs, the final Met of the Month for 2019 is going to deGrom for his flourishing finish that set him up for a second straight Cy Young award.

Sep 25, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets had deGrom take the mound five times in September, and he was dominant in each and every one of his starts. deGrom went 3-0 with a minuscule 1.29 ERA and posted a ridiculous 41:5 strikeout to walk ratio in the process. All but one of those starts came with the Mets realistically still alive for a postseason berth, and deGrom rose to the occasion each and every time. That tremendous performance showcased that deGrom was once again the best pitcher in baseball and is extremely deserving of another Cy Young Award.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: 1B Pete Alonso

May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria

June: OF Jeff McNeil

July: SP Jacob deGrom

August: C Wilson Ramos

