Zabit Magomedsharipov Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Santiago) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – W (Moraes) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – W (Bochniak) – $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (Davis) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Stephens) – $114,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $380,500

