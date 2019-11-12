Oilers Gameday: @ Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers conclude a brief two-game road trip tonight in San Jose as they battle the rival San Jose Sharks for the first time this season. It’s the first of four meetings between the sides, who meet again in seven days in San Jose.

The Oilers are coming off of a dominant 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, while Leon Draisaitl took over the league lead in points with four assists. The Oil managed just one win in five tires against the Sharks last season, finishing 1-4-0 against them.

Mike Smith gets the start for the Oilers, while Martin Jones gets the nod for the Sharks.

Keys To The Game:

Edmonton: Test Jones early and often. The veteran netminder is really struggling for the Sharks yet again. He has an .888 save percentage through 14 games and just hasn’t been able to get into a rhythm. The Oilers, like they did Sunday against John Gibson, have to test the goaltender early and fire everything on him. Do that, and the offense will come tonight.

San Jose: Slow down the pace. These Sharks are not the quick, high-octane group many are used to. In fact, this San Jose team is painfully slow right now. The Sharks need to slow things down and play at their own pace to have a chance tonight. If not, they’ll get run out of the building in a track meet.

Players To Watch:

Edmonton: Joel Persson has been up and down lately. The points are starting to come for the Swede, but he was benched last week against Arizona and has made some mistakes in his adjustment to North America. With Adam Larsson on the cusp of returning, Persson is in danger of being assigned to the AHL. His play starting tonight will dictate if he stays in the lineup.

San Jose: Brent Burns has 16 points (3-13-16) this season in 18 games. He’s averaging over 26 minutes per game in ice time. In those areas, he’s the same old Burns that has dominated for years. He’s also a -11 and has really struggled possession wise. He’s worth watching tonight to see if it is just a rough patch, or if this is the beginning of the end for Burns.

The Lines:

After a dominant win in Anaheim, the Oilers are rolling with the same group tonight. Joakim Nygard is close but not yet ready to play. He and Sam Gagner will sit up front, while Brandon Manning is scratched on defense.

Edmonton Oilers Lines:

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

James Neal – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Alex Chiasson

Jujhar Khaira – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald

Markus Granlund – Gaetan Haas – Patrick Russell

Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear

Oscar Klefbom – Joel Persson

Kris Russell – Matt Benning

Mike Smith

The big change in San Jose? Joe Pavelski is no longer a Shark. The former captain signed with the Dallas Stars in July, leaving a huge hole to fill in San Jose’s forward ranks. Patrick Marleau returned as a free agent last month, while local product Noah Gregor has jumped up from AHL San Jose.

San Jose Sharks Lines:

Evander Kane – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc

Timo Meier – Tomas Hertl – Barclay Goodrow

Marcus Sorensen – Joe Thornton – Patrick Marleau

Noah Gregor – Dylan Gambrell – Melker Karlsson

Radim Simek – Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson

Brendan Dillon – Mario Ferraro

Martin Jones

Game Notes:

This matchup, to say the least, was not kind to the Oilers a season ago. After winning the first meeting in overtime last November, the Oilers were crushed in four straight outings. They finished 1-4-0 against the Sharks and were outscored 25-14 in the series. Connor McDavid had eight points in the five games, leading both teams in the series.

Leon Draisaitl is still on fire. The German forward notched four assists on Sunday night, pushing him into first place in the NHL in scoring with 34 points (14-20-34). McDavid, thanks to his hat trick, is in a tie for second with 30 points (11-19-30).

Edmonton’s powerplay was a weapon again on Sunday. The Oilers are converting 29.1% of their chances, good for second in the league. They’ll face a tough test tonight, however, as the Sharks have the league’s best penalty kill. They kill 91.2% of penalties taken. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL with an 85.7% success rate on the PK.