Oilers Gameday: vs Vancouver

A little home cooking does a body good and in the case of the guys who call Rogers Place home, it might be what the Oilers need after a tough end to their latest road trip.

The Oilers return to Rogers Place tonight for a quick homestand to take on Vancouver for the first time since the home opener. The Oil return after going 3-2 on their west coast road trip but the finale of that was a 4-1 loss in Denver to the Avalanche.

Tonight on Hockey Night in Canada, the Canucks are at Rogers Place and they are looking to keep pace in the Pacific with Edmonton, Calgary, Arizona, and Vegas.

Keys To The Game

Vancouver: Get the track meet started early. The Canucks are in the top half of the league averaging three or more goals a game. With names like Horvat, Pettersson, and Boeser in the lineup, you’ll want the young guns flying.

Edmonton: We’ve said it before, make the most of man-advantage opportunities. The Oilers are still #1 when it comes to powerplay percentage, currently rolling with a league-best mark of 32.0% on the powerplay.

Edmonton:

Players To Watch:

Vancouver: Quinn Hughes has been quite nicely finding his way in the Canucks lineup. He may only have two goals but he’s fourth in team scoring with 21 points. Keep an eye on him as his offensive game develops in his league.

Edmonton: It took a little bit for him to get his game going again but Jujhar Khaira has scored in three of the past four games. He’s been sparking the bottom six forwards group and I’d love to see another goal out of him tonight.

Edmonton Oilers Lines:

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

James Neal – Sam Gagner – Alex Chiasson

Jujhar Khaira – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald

Markus Granlund – Gaetan Haas – Patrick Russell

Oscar Klefbom – Caleb Jones

Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear

Kris Russell – Adam Larsson

Mike Smith

Vancouver Canucks Lines:

Tanner Pearson-Bo Horvat-Loui Eriksson

JT Miller-Elias Pettersson-Brock Boeser

Josh Levio-Adam Gaudette-Jake Virtanen

Tim Schaller-Tyler Graovac-Zack MacEwan

Alex Edler-Chris Tanev

Quinn Hughes-Tyler Myers

Jordie Benn-Troy Stecher

Jacob Markstrom

Game Notes:

The Oilers are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and haven’t lost in regulation at home since November 6th. This season Rogers Place has been one of the hardest places to play. Vancouver comes into this one looking for their fourth win in their past 10 games. The last time the Canucks were in action they dropped a wild 8-6 game to the Penguins.