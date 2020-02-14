BREAKING: Zack Kassian Suspended 7 Games

The NHL has suspended forward Zack Kassian seven games for his kick to the chest of Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak on Thursday night. The decision was announced shortly after Kassian’s phone hearing took place on Friday. Kassian waived the right to an in-person hearing on Friday morning.

Kassian will miss both Edmonton’s remaining games on the road, Saturday in Florida and Sunday in Carolina. In addition, Kassian will not be available 2/19 against the Bruins, 2/21 against the Wild, 2/23 against the Kings, 2/25 against the Ducks and 2/26 against the Golden Knights. Kassian can return on February 29th against the Winnipeg Jets.

This is Kassian’s second suspension of the season. He was suspended two games last month for an altercation with Calgary’s Mathew Tkachuk. Kassian is considered a repeat offender, which likely contributed to his final sentence.

Being a repeat offender also means that this seven-game suspension will cost Kassian $166,463.41 in salary, per Sportsnet.