NCHC Tournament Cancelled

You had to figure it was coming. What we all feared has come true.

Earlier today, the Power 5 leagues — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 — canceled their men’s basketball conference tournaments on Thursday. Also announcing that their tournaments would not be played were the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC and WAC. (Link)

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has followed suit.

In a release from the NCHC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The National Collegiate Hockey Conference and its member institutions, in coordination with Xcel Energy Center, have announced the 2020 NCHC Tournament has been cancelled effective immediately.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.

More information will be provided to fans in the coming days