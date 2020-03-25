NHL Postpones Draft, Combine, Awards

Some NHL related news on this Wednesday evening, as the league has announced that three major summer events have been postponed due to COVID-19. The NHL Scouting Combine, NHL Entry Draft and NHL Awards were the three events impacted.

The NHL Scouting Combine was set to take place June 1st-6th in Buffalo, while the annual NHL Awards were to take place on June 18th in Las Vegas.

The Entry Draft, set for Montreal, was to take place on June 26th and 27th. It was the first Entry Draft in Montreal since the 2009 edition. The Oilers selected Magnus Paajarvi 10th overall that year.

In addition, the NHL Draft lottery will not go on as scheduled in early April. The league said the date and format of both the lottery and the draft will be announced when details are finalized. It goes without saying, but there isn’t a timeline for any kind of details to be finalized by the league at this point in time. They are still looking at options to finish the regular season and play a postseason, per sources.

As for the NHL Awards, it looks like they will not be returning to Vegas at any point this summer. The league has held the event there since 2009. Here is what the league said regarding the event in their release.

With respect to the Bridgestone NHL Awards, the League looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future. Las Vegas has been the home of the Bridgestone NHL Awards since 2009

More details as they become available.