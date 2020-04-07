BREAKING: Oilers Colby Cave In Coma

Some extremely sad news on this Tuesday afternoon. The Edmonton Oilers have announced that forward Colby Cave is in a medically-induced coma. Cave, per the club, was admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Cave suffered a brain bleed overnight, per the club. Cave is just 25-years-old.

The Battleford, Saskatchewan native joined the Oilers during the 2018-19 season, when he was claimed off of waivers from the Boston Bruins. He played in 33 games the rest of the season, collecting three points (2-1-3).

Cave played in 11 NHL games with one goal this past season. He spent most of the campaign with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. In 44 games, the center had 23 points (11-12-23).

Our thoughts and prayers are with Colby, his wife Emily and their entire family during this difficult time.