Oilers Re-Sign Haas To One-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have officially signed forward Gaetan Haas to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $915,000. Haas, who first signed with the club last July, was set to become a free agent this off-season. He played in 58 games for the Oilers in 2019-20, collecting ten points (5-5-10).

Haas, a right-shot center, played a depth role for the Oilers in his first season in North America. The Swiss center turned pro in 2009 and played the first decade of his professional career in his native country.