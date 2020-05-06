Ravens honor the Baltimore legacy of Don Shula

When Don Shula was the head coach of the Baltimore Colts, the only ravens in town were the beautiful big black birds which gave Loch Raven Reservoir its name in the suburbs of the city.

But every older fan in Baltimore and Maryland remembers the impact he had on making winning a way of life for the hometown team. That goes for the ownership and organization of the Ravens as well.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, a former defensive back with the Baltimore Colts who would lead the franchise to its third NFL Championship title as head coach before becoming the winningest coach in league history with the Miami Dolphins, has passed away at the age of 90.

Shula, a Grand River, Ohio, native, played collegiately at John Carroll University in Cleveland before being selected by the hometown Cleveland Browns, led by legendary head coach Paul Brown, in the ninth round of the 1951 NFL Draft.