Fabricio Werdum Career Earnings

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 19: Fabricio Werdum of Brazil waves to the crowd as he prepares to enter the Octagon before facing Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Fabricio Werdum Career Earnings

 

* denotes an estimated purse, Strikeforce & UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – L (Arlovski) – $80,000

UFC 80 – Jan 19/08 – W (Gonzaga) – $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)*

UFC 85 – Jun 7/08 – W (Vera) – $164,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus)*

UFC 90 – Oct 25/08 – L (dos Santos) – $84,000*

Strikeforce: Carano vs Cyborg – Aug 15/09 – W (Kyle) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Rogers – Nov 7/09 – W (Silva) – $75,000*

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Werdum – Jun 16/10 – W (Emelianenko) – $100,000

Strikeforce: Overeem vs Werdum – Jun 18/11 – L (Overeem) – $100,000*

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Nelson) – $165,000 ($100,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 147 – Jun 23/12 – W (Russow) – $100,000*

UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs Werdum – Jun 8/13 – W (Nogueira) – $100,000*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Browne) – $175,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Hunt) – $225,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Velasquez) – $225,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Miocic) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – W (Browne) – $385,000 ($250,000 show, $125,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – L (Overeem) – $285,000 ($275,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – W (Harris) – $410,000 ($275,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 18/17 – W (Tybura) – $440,000 ($300,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – L (Volkov) – $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Oleinik) – $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $4,543,000

 

