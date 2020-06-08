The Alternate Universe: Mets at Nationals 6-7-2020

We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

The Nationals weren’t beating Jacob deGrom anyway.

But they certainly weren’t beating him with Steven Strasburg missing the game because of the flu.

Joe Ross did well enough, but a two run single by Robinson Cano in the second inning sent the Mets off and running, and a three run dinger by J.D. Davis in the fifth built a healthy enough lead for deGrom so that he can forget about the fact that he has the worst run support known to mankind pre-2020. With the Nationals putting up their Sunday lineup which featured Wilmer Difo and Michael Taylor, deGrom had some flexibility to catch his breath in that lineup. He still got in a little trouble in the sixth with two runners on for Adam Eaton with two outs, but a diving play by Jake Marisnick got him out of the inning and demoralized the Nationals once and for all.

deGrom went 6 and 1/3 giving up two runs on four hits and three walks, but he got the big outs when he needed, in a couple of cases with the help of Marisnick. The bullpen was solid, only giving up an unearned run in the 7th on a two out error by Alonso (which was generously scored as the ball hit by Yan Gomes was hit pretty hard and had some backspin), but Dellin Betances, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz shut down the Nationals to preserve a 5-3 victory and make the series a wash.

Elsewhere in the league, it seems as if the past week has been filled with nothing but Matt Harvey rumors since he was released by the Brewers last week. But there has been an interesting possibility raised as nobody in the United States really needs pitching right now:

[SBS] | According to sources, at least 3 former MLB All-Stars, including Matt Harvey, have expressed their interest in playing in the KBO. Would be a win-win scenario as Harvey gets a chance to rebuild his value and the KBO acquires a big name player for the league.#MLB #KBO pic.twitter.com/TxXmqneWV7 — Jason (Hanshin) Lee (@Jasons_JaysHub) June 5, 2020

Anyone care to give insight as to the nightlife in Songpa-gu?

