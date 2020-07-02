REPORT: Edmonton To Host 2020 Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup will be awarded in Edmonton, by the looks of it. According to TSN’s NHL insider Bob McKenzie, Edmonton will be the lone hub city for the NHL’s Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton will also host the play-in round and round-robin for the Western Conference, along with the first and second rounds of the Western Conference playoff bracket.

Toronto will host the Eastern Conference until the Conference Final.

Edmonton, of course, has not hosted a Stanley Cup Final game since Game 6 of the 2006 series between the Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes. The Oilers won that game 4-0, forcing a Game 7 back in Carolina. That was at Rexall Place, which the Oilers left following the 2015-16 season.

The Stanley Cup was last awarded in Edmonton in 1988, when the Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins to win their fourth Stanley Cup Championship. It would also be the last night that Wayne Gretzky played in the NHL while wearing an Oilers jersey.