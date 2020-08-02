8/2/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

There isn’t ever a good time for a four-game losing streak, which the New York Mets (3-6) are finding out the hard way. The Mets have the equivalent of what would be an 11-game skid over the course of a 162 game season after falling to the Atlanta Braves (6-3) 7-1 last night. The two teams are set to continue their series this afternoon, with first pitch at Truist Park scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 3.18 ERA) to the mound today. Peterson picked up a win in his major league debut last Tuesday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (0-1, 16.88 ERA), who like Peterson is another member of the 2017 first-round draft class. Wright was hammered in his first start, giving up five runs in 2.2 innings to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

