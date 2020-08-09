8/9/20 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

For the first time in 2020, the New York Mets (6-8) registered a come-from-behind victory. It was only a 1-0 deficit to the Miami Marlins (7-2) last night, but the win marked the first time this season that the Mets had won a game they were trailing at any point. The two teams have split the first two games of this weekend series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s contest is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.12 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom picked up his first win of the season last Monday, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Lopez made his first start of the season on Tuesday, tossing five shutout innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles and secure his first victory.

